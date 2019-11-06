Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet to share screen space in cross-border dramedy, produced by John Abraham

Rakul Preet will be seen next with Arjun Kapoor in a cross-border dramedy, which mark the directorial debut of Kaashvie Nair.

Nair has previously assisted Nikkhil Advani on Patiala House (2011) and D-Day (2013). She has also co-directed a TV series P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke. The yet-untitled feature will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Advani's Emmay Entertainment, and John Abraham's JA Films. The trio have previously collaborated on films like Batla House and Satyameva Jayate.

"It is a coming-of-age love story written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal, and Kaashvie. It will be mostly shot in Punjab and Los Angeles. Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing screen space for the first time and we will be finalising the title and release date soon," Nikkhil tells Mumbai Mirror.

Here is the announcement

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet... The film - not titled yet - is directed by Kaashvie Nair... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham... Starts this month. pic.twitter.com/kNgCsTjEFf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2019

Arjun tells Mirror he loved the script instantly, and expressed his excitement to work with Rakul for the first time.

Rakul was recently seen in the Hindi comedy De De Pyaar De with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Her previous projects that hit cinemas this year also include NGK with Suriya in Tamil and Manmadhudu 2 with Nagarjuna in Telugu. She will be seen next in the Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Marjaavaan as well as Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.

Arjun will take on the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon as his wife Parvati Bai, and Sanjay Dutt as the Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali. He will also star in a remake of Comali, produced by his father Boney Kapoor.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 11:53:25 IST