Panipat: Arjun Kapoor looks menacing as Sadashiv Rao Bhau in first character poster of film

The makers of the much-anticipated historical drama, Panipat, have unveiled the character poster of Arjun Kapoor as Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, ahead of its trailer release on 5 November. The actor looks fierce in his headgear and armour. Kapoor also shared the image, remarking on his character's unwavering valour.

To prepare for the role, Kapoor not just shaved his head but also underwent through a drastic physical transformation.

Here is the first look poster

Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt as Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai. Zeenat Aman will make a cameo appearance in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial.

Gowariker had confirmed the news of Aman's cameo appearance in Panipat, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. “Zeenat ji will be seen in a cameo as Sakina Begum, a feisty character leading her province of Hoshiyarganj. Her character lives within the confines of her kingdom, aloof from the politics of the region, till Arjun’s Sadashiv Rao Bhau turns to her for help," he said.

Panipat will depict the story behind Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total which shaped Mughal history and rule in the country.

Hindi litterateur, poet and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for the film, produced by Sunita Gowariker via AGPPL in association with Vision World.

The director will bring to the audience another large scale period film after Lagaan (2001) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008). Although his last film, Mohenjo Daro (2016), tanked at the box office, the expectations from Panipat are already seem high.

Panipat will release in cinemas on 6 December.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 14:40:55 IST