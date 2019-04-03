Arjun Kapoor shares pictures from Maldives, sparking rumours he is on vacation with Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor recently shared images from his holiday in Maldives. The images had fans asking if he was vacationing on the islands with Malaika Arora, his rumoured girlfriend.
Here’s to you Maldives... To many more Sunsets & Selfies... #paradiseisland #holidayvibes
Though Malaika is not visible in Kapoor's pictures, the fact that both of them checked in to the same place was enough for fans to think that the two are holidaying together.
#malaikasmondaymotivation ..... yoga is my way of life,try n make time for it daily n see the change ..... @niyamamaldives @thedivayoga @reebokindia @sarvesh_shashi #iloveyoga❤️#happiestdoinaheadstand A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on
Au revoir @niyamamaldives #iloveumaldives♥️
A perfect way to begin my day .... jus dive in🏊♀️🏝 @niyamamaldives #paradise#inlovewithmaldives A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on
Nature is precious ,be conscious ...... me doin my bit @niyamamaldives #enviromentfrienfly#rideacycle
Arjun and Malaika are rumoured to be getting married this year, although the Malaika recently denied the reports.
