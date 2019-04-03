You are here:

Arjun Kapoor shares pictures from Maldives, sparking rumours he is on vacation with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor recently shared images from his holiday in Maldives. The images had fans asking if he was vacationing on the islands with Malaika Arora, his rumoured girlfriend.

Though Malaika is not visible in Kapoor's pictures, the fact that both of them checked in to the same place was enough for fans to think that the two are holidaying together.

Au revoir @niyamamaldives #iloveumaldives♥️

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Mar 31, 2019 at 5:31am PDT

Nature is precious ,be conscious ...... me doin my bit @niyamamaldives #enviromentfrienfly#rideacycle

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Mar 30, 2019 at 4:23am PDT

Arjun and Malaika are rumoured to be getting married this year, although the Malaika recently denied the reports.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 16:44:59 IST