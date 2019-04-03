You are here:

Arjun Kapoor shares pictures from Maldives, sparking rumours he is on vacation with Malaika Arora

FP Staff

Apr 03, 2019 16:44:59 IST

Arjun Kapoor recently shared images from his holiday in Maldives. The images had fans asking if he was vacationing on the islands with Malaika Arora, his rumoured girlfriend.


View this post on Instagram

Here’s to you Maldives... To many more Sunsets & Selfies... #paradiseisland #holidayvibes

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Though Malaika is not visible in Kapoor's pictures, the fact that both of them checked in to the same place was enough for fans to think that the two are holidaying together.

View this post on Instagram

Au revoir @niyamamaldives #iloveumaldives♥️

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A perfect way to begin my day .... jus dive in🏊‍♀️🏝 @niyamamaldives #paradise#inlovewithmaldives A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Nature is precious ,be conscious ...... me doin my bit @niyamamaldives #enviromentfrienfly#rideacycle

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Arjun and Malaika are rumoured to be getting married this year, although the Malaika recently denied the reports.

