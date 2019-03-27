Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to reportedly get married in a Christian wedding ceremony on 19 April

Rumours of Bollywood celebrity couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's much-awaited wedding have been doing the rounds for the longest time. Even though Malaika and Arjun have not opened up about their relationship yet, hints from friends and their pictures on social media tell a different tale.

As per a report on Times of India, the couple is planning to make it official in a Christian wedding ceremony and marry on 19 April. The report further suggests that the guest list includes Malaika's friends from industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone are also expected at the wedding. An official confirmation about the wedding is yet to be announced.

Arjun and Malaika have always remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans. When asked about her impending wedding rumours on Anupama Chopra's talk show on Film Companion, Malaika replied, "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it."

In the same interview, Malaika opened up about her divorce and spoke, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."

Malaika, who married actor Arbaaz Khan in 1998, announced their separation in March, 2016.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 18:11:20 IST