India's Most Wanted: Teaser of Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller to screen during Kalank shows to widen audience reach

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming spy-thriller, India's Most Wanted, is one of 2019's most-awaited films. The film's teaser will now be attached to Kalank, yet another Dharma Productions' magnum opus, reports Mid day.

Director and writer Raj Kumar Gupta later confirmed the news saying that this move would ensure that the espionage thriller reaches a wider audience and more people can be acquainted with the country's real-life heroes. "At a time when the audience is loving superhero films, my movie is about real heroes who save lives, and is set in the real world," Gupta added.

Kalank is scheduled to screen across 3000 theatres this week, when it releases on 17 April. India's Most Wanted, which releases about a week later, may do good business with this move. The film is inspired by a covert manhunt, conducted between 2012 and 2014, to capture the country's most dangerous terrorists. The research behind the project lasted almost three years.

Talking about the difficulties during shooting, Gupta said that as a filmmaker, he always had the responsibility of keeping the sensibility of the subject intact, while still adding fictional narratives to the plot.

Mostly shot in real locations, India's Most Wanted was a real challenge for the filmmaker. "When you are shooting in such locations, it's not about what you want, but about what you get. It tests [your skills]," added Gupta.

India's Most Wanted is set to hit theatres on 24 May.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 10:42:47 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.