Panipat: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon begin shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming period drama, Panipat.

Arjun on Friday tweeted: "Embarking on a journey like never before... with Ashutosh sir and our entire team."

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is starring with Arjun in the movie, said she is excited to start this "new chapter". She tweeted: "Our 'Panipat' journey begins today. Super excited for this new chapter.. going to join you guys in two days. Let's do this! Panipat shoot begins today."

Hindi litterateur, poet and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for Panipat, which will tell the story of what led to the Third Battle of Panipat. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.

The film is slated to release on 6 December, 2019. It also stars Sanjay Dutt.

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2018 15:05 PM