Rumours have it that this project is set to be directed by Mudassar Aziz. While there has been no confirmations about this project, industry has been speculating that this is a project to watch out for.

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who have recently wrapped shooting for an edgy thriller The Ladykiller, have signed another film that pairs them together! The jodi to watch out for on screen have left for London to begin work on this new film. The untitled romantic comedy features both in supremely fun and entertaining roles.

Rumours have it that this project is set to be directed by Mudassar Aziz. While there has been no confirmations about this project, industry has been speculating that this is a project to watch out for because it has an interesting cast and dabbles in a genre that is a huge crowd pleaser!

Arjun and Bhumi will start shooting this project post September 12 and will be shooting in and around London for about 30 days straight. The film will also be shot in Mumbai and maybe a few more cities of India. Kapoor has been enjoying his run commercially and critically off late with films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ek Villain Returns, which will be followed by Kuttey, The Ladykiller, and this untitled rom-com. Pednekar has been a part of films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bala, Sonchiriya, and most recently, Raksha Bandhan.

Arjun Kapoor has completed a decade in Bollywood this year and has acted in titles like Ishaqzaade, Gunday, 2 States, Finding Fanny, Tevar, Ki and Ka, Mubarakan, Half Girlfriend, Aurangzeb, and India’s Most Wanted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.