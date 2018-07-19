Aquaman: Twitterati react to DC film's new poster with memes comparing it to Finding Nemo, The Little Mermaid

The first official poster for DC’s Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, was released earlier this week. Tt featured the titular superhero posing on a rock in the ocean with an army of sea creatures behind him with the tagline reading: "Home is calling."

Here’s the teaser one-sheet poster for #Aquaman!! In theaters December 21. Watch the first trailer this Saturday. “Home is Calling” pic.twitter.com/dpDNL9xkr4 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) July 16, 2018

Directed by James Wan, this is the first solo film featuring Aquaman, who first appeared in Justice League. As expected, the poster went viral on the internet but for all the wrong reasons. The superhero film ended up being compared to other under-sea films, like Finding Nemo and The Little Mermaid and Twitter users struck a goldmine for memes. Some also exploited the opportunity to take a dig at Spider-Man: Homecoming.

i mean obviously the designer of the Aquaman poster is a millennial pic.twitter.com/igq0zuMCTC - Carrie Wittmer (@carriesnotscary) July 18, 2018

BREAKING: Director James Wan has confirmed cameo appearances from Bruce the Shark, Marlin the Clownfish and Oscar from 'SHARK TALE' in 'AQUAMAN.' pic.twitter.com/ExbfJgpseI - Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) July 16, 2018

Aquaman will be great but that poster is awful shout-out to the flipped stock image great white shark pic.twitter.com/Qubt0Nu2mk - Stu (@Stu_FX) July 16, 2018

I felt bad for the uncredited sea creatures on the 'Aquaman' poster so I gave them names pic.twitter.com/rIzxBpL3SE - Cameron Williams (@MrCamW) July 17, 2018

Aquaman movie posters look great. pic.twitter.com/iwvffAXhSw - Yr Boi Dylhouse (@bigredrobot) July 16, 2018

the aquaman poster looks great pic.twitter.com/XnTMUn3pgM - joel (@10velociraptors) July 16, 2018

Can we take a break for a second and just talk about how bad the Aquaman poster is pic.twitter.com/4gts4OBsMo - The Nerdy (@nerdytribe) July 16, 2018

Can we talk about that sea turtle on the aquaman poster, the only herbivore featured? Like, swordfish, great white sharks, orcas, and...a sea turtle? "I'm here to kick ass and chew seagrass, and I'm all out of seagrass!" I hope his backstory is explained in the movie! pic.twitter.com/Km4oEsuj7s - Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) July 17, 2018

Did everyone trying to make fun of the aquaman poster forget this? pic.twitter.com/hOTSBGVSPz - maj (@ORIGlNALTRILOGY) July 18, 2018

Are ppl really complaining about the Aquaman poster when... pic.twitter.com/nn5BeuLkp3 - lady (@ladycyprus__) July 18, 2018

As bad as the Aquaman poster is, I still stand firm that this Spiderman Homecoming one is the worst out of any super hero movie pic.twitter.com/04WTK8Xe8l - uricksaladbar (@uricksaladbar) July 18, 2018

I saw somebody say the other day that the Aquaman poster is the worst Comic Book film poster. Let me just remind you this exists Of all the creative things you could do on a Spider-Man poster, this is the design that everyone said "Yes" to‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8z7dp2YrOx - terrellegrahamreviews.com (@TerrelleGraham) July 18, 2018

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 18:44 PM