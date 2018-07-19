You are here:

Aquaman: Twitterati react to DC film's new poster with memes comparing it to Finding Nemo, The Little Mermaid

FP Staff

Jul,19 2018 18:44:29 IST

The first official poster for DC’s Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, was released earlier this week. Tt featured the titular superhero posing on a rock in the ocean with an army of sea creatures behind him with the tagline reading: "Home is calling."

Directed by James Wan, this is the first solo film featuring Aquaman, who first appeared in Justice League. As expected, the poster went viral on the internet but for all the wrong reasons. The superhero film ended up being compared to other under-sea films, like Finding Nemo and The Little Mermaid and Twitter users struck a goldmine for memes. Some also exploited the opportunity to take a dig at Spider-Man: Homecoming.

 

