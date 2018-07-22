Aquaman trailer: Jason Momoa battles it out with half-brother Orm to be rightful king of Atlantis

The first trailer of Jason Momoa's forthcoming Aquaman, based on DC's characters created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger, was released at the San Diego Comic Con on 21 July. Directed by James Wan (of Furious 7 fame), the trailer shows the origins of the protagonist played by Jason Momoa.

Aquaman, also known as Arthur Curry, was born to a human Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison) and Atlanna, the queen of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman). He's shown as someone caught between his two identities and who does not think of himself worthy to rule Atlantis.

However, as his half-brother, Orm/Ocean Master (played by Patrick Wilson), the present king of Atlanta, decides to wage war against humankind by planning to unite all seven underwater kingdoms, Aquaman has to step up for what is right.

This film will mark Aquaman's first independent appearance since 2016's Justice League. Amber Heard will be seen as Mera, Aquaman's ally and daughter of King Nereus (played by Dolph Lundgren) of the Atlantean tribe of Xebel and Willem Dafoe as Vulko, counsel to the Atlantean throne. Yahya Albul-Mateen II will be seen as Black Manta, Aquaman's greatest enemy.

The script has been penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall. Aquaman will hit cinemas on 21 December.

Watch the trailer here.

