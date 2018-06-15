Aquaman first look: Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard transform into majestic Atlanteans

The first look images of the upcoming DC film Aquaman have been released, offering a further glimpse of the majestic underwater civilisation of Atlantis and its distinctly humanoid residents, who were teased in last year’s Justice League.

Entertainment Weekly shared a series of photos of the James Wan-directed Warner Bros film starring Jason Momoa as the titular superhero.

You can pick up the #JasonMomoa cover on newsstands starting 6/15, and the group cover exclusively at @BNBuzz starting 6/19. You can purchase both #Aquaman covers here: https://t.co/xdubWvhoyP pic.twitter.com/6L5pWDfnSQ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 14, 2018

New #Aquaman images from Entertaiment Weekly pic.twitter.com/ruK5ynABYg — DC Films Universe (@DCFUniverse) June 14, 2018

Momoa sure looks like he might catch a terrible cold with his dripping wet look on the EW cover. The magazine also gives us a first look at Nicole Kidman as as Queen Atlanna (Aquaman's mother) and Amber Heard as Mera (Aquaman's love interest) who both look stunning as ever.

The images also introduce us to the potential antagonists of the movie — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane aka Black Manta and Patrick Wilson as King Orm aka Ocean Master. Black Manta's helmet looks particularly impressive and faithful to the comics. Wilson will be reuniting with director Wan for the fifth time after working together in The Conjuring and Insidious horror franchises.

Black Manta helmet looks so accurate #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/IwLi0SwdNR — DC Films Universe (@DCFUniverse) June 14, 2018

Aquaman releases on 21 December.

