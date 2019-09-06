Apurva Asrani crticises Lata Mangeshkar's reaction Ranu Mondal's success: It lacks grace

Ranu Mondal, the sudden internet sensation, recently drew comments from India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar. Mondal, who rose to fame after singing Lata's 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai,' has recorded more than one track with composer Himesh Reshammiya. When asked about Mondal's rise, Lata reportedly made a comment that "imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success". Filmmaker Apurva Asrani has reacted to Mangeshkar's statement, stating that it "lacks grace."

Read Apurva's tweet directed towards Lata Mangeshkar

This statement lacks grace. Reminds me of my childhood when original talents like Runa Laila, Suman Kalyanpur, Usha Uthup & Sadhna Sargam didn't get their due because Lataji ruled the roost. Only imitators survived, somewhat. #RanuMondal #LataMangeshkar https://t.co/AsGuW4sFec — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) September 4, 2019

Mangeshkar had opened up on Mondal, saying that while she feels fortunate that her work has benefited someone's life, she feels "imitation" can only ensure "short-term success."

"Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishore da’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh bhaiya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last,” she told Indo-Asian News Service.

She added she is concerned about the future of young talent on Indian music reality shows. She added while many young artists have sung her songs, not many are remembered after their "first flush of success." Citing sister Asha Bhonsle's example, she asserted that one can only become truly successful if they bank on their own originality and individuality.

After West Bengal's Ranaghat resident Ranu Mondal shot to fame, she also subsequently made an appearance on singing reality show Superstar Singer. She has already made her debut as a Bollywood playback singer under composer-director Himesh Reshammiya, and recorded a song for his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer.

Recently, Mondal collaborated with Reshammiya yet again on the remake of 'Aashiqui Mein Teri', which is from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer suspense thriller 36 China Town.

