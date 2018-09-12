You are here:

Apurva Asrani announces 11 year relationship with partner on Facebook post Section 377 verdict

FP Staff

Sep,12 2018 09:50:13 IST

The Supreme Court's 6 September ruling of decriminalising homosexuality will be remembered as a historical moment for the country. The decision is a vindication of the LGBTQ community's relentless protests and campaigns. Four days after the deceleration, Apurva Asrani, screen-writer of films like Aligarh, Shahid and Simran, officially announced his 11-year relationship with partner Siddhant.

Asrani took to his Facebook account to make the announcement.

Immediately after the judgement, Asrani had celebrated it on Twitter.

Asrani, while talking confessed that he felt a sense of happiness after putting up a "brave front" despite facing years of discrimination. "When people cracked mean gay jokes, when housing societies threw me out, when my family felt humiliated for my personal choices. I cried because many of my friends and peers died before their time; they suffocated because this world didn’t let them be themselves even in their private spaces.” added the artist.

Asrani took off to Goa post the verdict to mark the event. Sharing celebratory pictures of his outing, he said it was their first day as "non-criminals".

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 11:24 AM

