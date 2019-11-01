Friday, November 01, 2019Back to
How to subscribe to Apple TV Plus service

Apple TV Plus will cost just Rs 99 per month and will also offer a free trial period of one week.


tech2 News StaffNov 01, 2019 14:44:50 IST

Apple TV Plus, that has debuted today in India, is the newly launched video streaming service by Apple. The service will cost just Rs 99 per month and will also offer a free trial period of one week to the users. After this, you can choose to opt-out of the service if you want to otherwise it will automatically renew your account. It also allows sharing a single account between six users without any extra charge.

How to subscribe to Apple TV Plus service

Apple TV Plus is now live in India.

Apple TV Plus has a cheaper subscription cost than the already existing competitors in the market like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and the company is also luring the viewers with some of its exclusive shows.

Apple TV Plus will feature nine originals, including Jason Momoa-Charlize Theron starrer See and the Jennifer Aniston-led The Morning Show, not to mention For All Mankind, Dickinson, Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter, The Elephant Queen, and a new project from Oprah Winfrey.

Apple TV Plus will be available for trial free for one week.

Apple TV Plus will be available for trial free for one week.

If you want to give Apple TV Plus a fair chance before you head back to your already existing accounts, here is how you can do it.

via GIPHY

Also, do keep in mind that it is not available for Android smartphone users. The Apple TV Plus app is pre-installed in the Apple devices. If you want to use it on Fire TV stick, you need to download the app separately.

How to subscribe to Apple TV Plus service

Step 1: Download the Apple TV Plus app from the App Store

Step 2: Once it is installed, open it and tap on any show that you want to watch from the list that appears on the Home screen

Step 3: Tap on "Enjoy 1-year free subscription" (for users who own new Apple devices) or subscribe >Continue

Step 4: Confirm the subscription by double-tapping the power/standby button, when asked

And you are good to go. You are sorted for one year now as the subscription will automatically renew every month unless you choose to opt-out.

via GIPHY

What you need to keep in mind is the Apple TV Plus is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac. To get the Apple TV Plus service, you need to have iOS 12.3 or later, tvOS 12.3 or later and macOS Catalina on their devices. Apple TV Plus will also be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs, and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future.

