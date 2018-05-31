Hailee Steinfeld to star in comedy series for Apple; show based on 19th century poet Emily Dickinson

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a half-hour show about acclaimed 19th century poet Emily Dickinson, with actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld set to play the lead.

According to Variety, the series is a comedic take on Dickinson's world, exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who does not fit in to her own time due to her imaginative point of view.

David Gordon Green of Pineapple Express fame will direct and executive produce the series, with Alena Smith who has worked on shows like The Affair and the hit sitcom The Newsroom attached as writer.

Dickinson will mark Steinfeld's first regular role on a television series. In the past, the actress has worked in notable films like Pitch Perfect 2 and 3, Barely Lethal, The Ender's Game and The Homesmen writes Variety.

Steinfeld was nominated for best supporting actor at the Oscars for her performance in 2010’s True Grit and a leading actress Golden Globe nomination for 2016’s The Edge Of Seventeen according to Deadline. She is also currently writing and recording her first full length album.

She will also be seen next with John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Rachel Crow and Pamela Adlon in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, which is scheduled for release on 21 December 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 12:41 PM