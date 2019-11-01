tech2 News Staff

The much-awaited Apple's video streaming service — Apple TV Plus — is now available in India. It was announced back in June this year at WWDC, but the company opened up about it at the annual Apple event held in Cupertino back in September. The Apple TV Plus service is now available. A big player like Apple dabbling in this market, it seems like it might rattle other competitors like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more for sure.

Apple TV+ will also feature nine originals, including Jason Momoa-Charlize Theron starrer See and the Jennifer Aniston-led The Morning Show, not to mention For All Mankind, Dickinson, Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter, The Elephant Queen, and a new project from Oprah Winfrey.

Apple TV Plus pricing, plans

The Apple TV Plus will be available at a monthly subscription cost of Rs 99. You can get a week free trial today and then decide if they want to continue with the service. Subscription will be automatically renewed until prompted otherwise. As announced by the company, six users can use a particular account under the ‘Family Sharing' with no extra charge.

Apple has also said that all the buyers getting a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV, you will be eligible for one year of free Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple TV Plus compatible devices

This service will be available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac. To get the Apple TV+ service, subscribers need to have iOS 12.3 or later, tvOS 12.3 or later and macOS Catalina on their devices. Apple TV+ will also be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs, and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future.

