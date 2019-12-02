Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga: Made in India to release in China on 6 December

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made in India will hit Chinese cinemas on 6 December. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Sharat Katariya, the film is an ode to entrepreneurial spirit. Sui Dhaaga chronicles the story of an innocent village couple, Mauji and Mamta, who dream big to start their business together.

Here is the announcement

According to a Bollywood Hungama report from March, the drama had released across 2,500 screens in India in September last year, and earned Rs 125.09 crore worldwide before its release in China. Recently, Sui Dhaaga became the only Indian film to be selected in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week.

In the Filmfare Awards earlier this year, Sharma was nominated for Critic's Award for Best Actor (Female). Yamini Das, who played Dhawan's mother onscreen, was nominated for Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female) award. Kataria received two nods for Best Original Story and Best Dialogues.

Sui Dhaaga will be among the many Indian films that have released in China, like Dangal, Secret Superstar, Hichki, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Sultan.

Besides Sui Dhaaga, she was also seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero. In an interview with Filmfare, she had said she did not take up any new projects as she wanted to take some time off.

Dhawan's last release was Dharma Productions' Kalank. He will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor and the remake of Coolie No 1. Dhawan will also reunite with his October director Sriram Raghavan in a film based on Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra.

