Arjun Patiala first look: Kriti Sanon plays a journalist; Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma feature as cops

The upcoming film Arjun Patiala, starring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma, promises to be a rib-tickling entertainer. The first look of the film is out and it seems to make the audience smile, laugh and crack up. Sanon took to Twitter and revealed the first look of all the three characters in the film.

While Sanon portrays the role of a crime reporter named Ritu Randhawa who leaves no stone unturned to scoop out stories, Dosanjh essays the titular role of a cop named Arjun Patiala. Fukrey actor Varun Sharma will also be seen as a police officer named Onida Singh in the film.

This will be the second Bollywood outing featuring Dosanjh as a cop after Abhishek Chaubey's 2016 film Udta Punjab. Sanon will step into the rom-com genre for the second time after 2017's hit film Bareilly Ki Barfi. It will also mark her second collaboration with Maddock Films after Raabta.

Arjun Patiala is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. The film is slated to hit the screens on 13 September.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 10:30 AM