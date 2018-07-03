Ant-Man & The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly teases teaming up with Captain Marvel in Avengers 4

As we await the release of Ant-Man & The Wasp, the film's star Evangeline Lilly revealed she will be sharing screen time with a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) newbie in next year's Avengers 4.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lilly, who will be making her debut as the Wasp in the upcoming Marvel film, teased she will be suiting up again for Avengers 4 and fighting alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel to take down Thanos.

(Also read — Avengers 4: Did Infinity War cinematographer accidentally leak title of Marvel franchise's last installment?)

“You know what I was working, when I was working on Avengers (4), I got to know Brie Larson pretty well, or as much as you can on a film, and her and I talked about it. And of course she’s going to be the next titled female superhero, she’s going to be Captain Marvel, and I’m sure this will be the beginning of many many more titled Marvel films. Black Widow. Scarlet Witch. I mean I don’t know who’s next or who’s going to get a film, but it’s not, it’s just the beginning,” she said.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, the sequel to 2015's Ant-Man, is the 20th release in a decade from the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of comic book movies, and the first to feature a woman in the title. And like Lilly says, it's only just the beginning with a Black Widow film also in the works.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theatres across India on 13 July.

Watch the full interview here:

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 12:53 PM