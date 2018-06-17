Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly spills the beans on upcoming Avengers: Infinity War sequel

Marvel's latest outing Avengers: Infinity War is close to setting a cinematic benchmark. Its business at the box-office has Infinity War listed as among the highest grossing films of all time. But more than anything, it's the story (especially the cliffhanger) that has audiences and MCU fans glued to any theory and update on the sequel that is scheduled to release in 2019.

In a recent interview, Evangeline Lilly — who stars alongside Paul Rudd in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp — spoke about how the storyline of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 resembles popular show Lost, which she was a part of.

Speaking to comicbook.com, the actress said, "When I heard about Infinity War [and Avengers 4] and the direction that they’re heading, I did have this moment of realizing, oh, wow, there’s a bit of a déjà vu for me with the Lost franchise. We are hitting that [Lost] Season 4 space where everything’s about to shift, and you’re about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And [Ant-Man and the Wasp], of course, will play a part in that."

In the pipeline of Marvel films, there's Ant-Man and the Wasp on 6 July, 2018, Captain Marvel on 8 March, 2019, Avengers 4 on 3 May, 2019, Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel on 5 July, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sometime in 2020.

