Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel film starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, to release in India in July

New Delhi: Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, will release in India on 13 July.

After the success of Avengers: Infinity War, Disney India is bringing two films to India - Incredibles 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Written and directed by Brad Bird, Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2 will release on 22 June.

"At Disney, we take pride in our ability to tell great stories that transcend generations. In the coming month, we have two such stories that fans are extremely eager to watch," Bikram Duggal, Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement.

"We will treat our family audiences with Incredibles 2 on 22 June and then a fun action affair with Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp on 13 July. We are just as excited to bring both these films to fans across the country," Duggal added.

Incredibles 2 picks up right after the 2004 original, with Craig T Nelson returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Samuel L Jackson as Frozone. The sequel again deals with the Parr family attempting balance having a normal life with their superhero powers.

Actress Kajol has lent her voice to the character of Helen Parr, Elastigirl, for the Hindi version of the film.

While Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed. This movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers:Infinity War.

Rudd Scott's Lang/Ant-Man and Lilly's Hope van Dyne/The Wasp team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) who has the ability to be invisible and intangible.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 10:59 AM