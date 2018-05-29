Kajol to lend voice to Elastigirl in the Hindi dubbed version of Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2

Actress Kajol has lent her voice to the character of Helen Parr, Elastigirl, for the Hindi version of Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2.

"Incredibles 2 brings to us a heartwarming tale of a family that is like us. But yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun," Kajol said in a statement to IANS.

The sequel picks up right after the 2004 original, with Craig T Nelson returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Samuel L Jackson as Frozone. Brad Bird, who voices fashion designer Edna Mode, is back to direct the project.

The sequel again deals with the Parr family attempting to balance, having a normal life with their superhero powers.

"I am really excited to be a part of the family of Supers and contribute to this fun feature in my own special way," added Kajol.

On getting Kajol on board, Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said: "The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney Pixar have always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as Helen aka Elastigirl, Incredibles 2 will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large."

The film is slated to release in India on 22 June in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

