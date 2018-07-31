Anil Kapoor unveils Fanney Khan's ‘Badan Pe Sitaare’ on Mohammed Rafi’s 38th death anniversary

On Mohammed Rafi's 38th death anniversary on 31 July, actor Anil Kapoor unveiled the recreated version of the iconic song ‘Badan Pe Sitaare,’ sung by Sonu Nigam. The original song, picturized on actress Vyjayanthimala and late veteran actor Shammi Kapoor, featured in the 1969 film Prince. Its new version finds a place in Anil-starrer Fanney Khan.

Kapoor unveiled the song to the public via Twitter expressing his affection towards the late singer.

Honoring & remembering #MohammadRafi sahab on his death anniversary with this small tribute, we can never match up to his talent but this is just our way of showing our love for him! #BadanPeSitaare https://t.co/UNhUeOWkhA #SonuNigam @saregamaglobal @TSeries @ItsAmitTrivedi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 31, 2018

Rafi died in 1980 following a heart attack. He continues to be celebrated for evergreen numbers like ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho,’ ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada,’ ‘Aadmi Musafir Hai’ and ‘Maine Poocha Chand Se.’

The modern rendition of ‘Badan Pe Sitaare’ — sung by Sonu Nigam — was preceded by 'Mohabbat,' Halka Halka' and 'Mere Achhe Din Kab Ayenge' from the OST of Fanney Khan. It is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous.

Co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta, and Rajkummar Rao, with Pihu Sand playing a key role. The film is slated to release on 3 August.

Watch the Fanney Khan song here.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 16:32 PM