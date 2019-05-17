Anil Kapoor teases collaboration with Shekhar Kapur 31 years after Mr India: 'Hoping to create the same magic'

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor have teased that they are working together on something super exciting, 31 years after the release of cult classic Mr India. The filmmaker took to Twitter to tease their new project.

"Discusssing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them @AnilKapoor," Shekhar tweeted alongside a picture in which he can be seen adjusting the actor's cap.

Discusssing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them @AnilKapoor ! pic.twitter.com/OXIFC2cgWj — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 17, 2019

Anil also shared the same photograph on social media and said he is excited about working with the filmmaker again, but did not reveal any details regarding the project.

Feels like déjà vu! @shekharkapur & I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We're hoping to create the same magic we did before with Mr. India...The cap adjustment was lucky then, and it might do the trick this time as well! 😉 pic.twitter.com/Je9she0YGp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 17, 2019

Mr India, which released in 1987, also featured Amrish Puri, Sridevi and Satish Kaushik. The film is often considered India's first sci-fi flick with a storyline that was way ahead of its time, in terms of Indian cinema. Written by Javed Akhtar, Mr. India revolved around "A poor but big-hearted man takes orphans into his home. After discovering his scientist father's invisibility device, he rises to the occasion and fights to save his children and all of India from the clutches of a megalomaniac," as stated on IMDb.

