Andhadhun: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu,Radhika Apte's black comedy to release in Japan, after unprecedented success in China

Eros International Plc has announced the theatrical release of Andhadhun in cinemas in Japan on 15 November.

Andhadhun is an Indian black comedy crime thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. The engaging thriller, starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, was originally released theatrically in India and internationally to widespread critical acclaim.

The film has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, and distributed internationally by Eros International.

Andhadhun has already been screened in various parts of the world, including China, Korea, Russia, and Kazakhstan to widespread acclaim. In China, the film completed a 60-day run, and became the third highest grosser import from India, after Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar.

Check out the news

$EROS Eros International Plc to Release Andhadhun in Japanhttps://t.co/ulCV4RwMRm — Stock News Now (@StockNewsNow) November 11, 2019

Speaking on the announcement, Kumar Ahuja, Chief Operating Officer, Eros International Media Ltd, said in a statement, “Eros Now’s legacy of entertaining the masses with the best of Bollywood films is a well-established territory. We are keen on sharing this exciting & highly captivating narrative with the audience of Japan, and hoping they will enjoy and embrace the film it just as much as the viewers did from the other parts of the world.”

The film also earned Khurrana his first National Award for Best Actor (Male). It also bagged a National Award for Best Hindi Film for the year. The story of the film revolves around Ayushmann's character, who plays a blind (?) pianist, and unwittingly gets involved in the murder of a former actor (played by Anil Dhawan). Tabu and Radhika Apte, who also share screen space with Khurrana in this film, have also garnered considerable praise for their work on the film. While the veteran actress plays the role of an antagonist, Radhika is seen as Khurrana's love interest.

Ayushmann's recent release Bala talks about an unconventional subject of premature balding. Featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead, Bala has now ranked as the actor's highest grossing film, in terms of opening-day box office collections.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 13:10:53 IST