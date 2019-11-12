You are here:

Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on day 4

FP Staff

Nov 12, 2019 10:57:16 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer has managed to cross its first milestone in no more than four days of its release.

Amar Kaushik's Bala, which deals with a man's premature balding, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its fourth day. With the collections of Monday, the comedy film has earned a total of Rs 52.21 crore, with it raking in Rs 8.26 crore on Monday.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on social media.

Check out the box office performance of Bala

Adarsh adds since the fifth day is Guru Nanak Jayanti, and hence a holiday for many sectors, the film may go on to earn bigger numbers.  The film also earned big in the Middle Eastern countries, which Adarsh also tweeted about.

Check out the tweet

The opening day collections of Bala also peaked, and made it Ayushmann's highest-grossing film (in terms of its opening day figures), followed by Dream GirlBadhaai HoArticle 15, and the like.

The film also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles. Bala marks Ayushmann and Yami's second collaboration after Vicky Donor. The duo reunited after a gap of seven years.

Ayushmann has also worked with Bhumi in the past. The two have shared screen space in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 10:58:28 IST

