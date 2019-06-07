Andhadhun finishes 60-day theatrical run in China with Rs 324 cr, becomes third top-grossing Indian film in the country

Director Sriram Raghavan's black comedy-crime thriller Andhadhun, which landed in mainland China on 3 April, has completed its two-month-long theatrical run in the world's second-largest movie market with a mind-blowing cumulative total of $46.9 million (Rs 324.85 cr). It has now edged past Irrfan Khan's 2018 blockbuster Hindi Medium ($32.7 million) and Salman Khan's mega-hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($45.4 million) to become the third top-grossing Indian film in the Middle Kingdom.

Andhadhun's success also opens up new doors for Indian cinema in the PRC, since it was the first film in the thriller genre to see a wide release in China, which was hitherto only gung-ho about message-driven, socially-conscious Indian stories like Dangal, Secret Superstar, PK, and Hindi Medium to name a few. Andhadhun is the third Indian film to enter the Rs 300 cr club in mainland China after Aamir Khan's Dangal, and Secret Superstar.

While Andhadhun was unanimously loved by audiences and critics alike in India and was ranked as the Top Indian Movie of 2018 by popular online database website IMDB, the film also holds a fantastic 9.1 out of 10 on Maoyan, China's popular movie ticketing, and box-office platform, from 1,40,000 viewers. The film starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles is currently the tenth highest-earning import title of 2019 in China, besting Hollywood films such as Warner Bros.' Shazam, and 20th Century Fox's Deadpool 2.

The humongous China total of $46.9 million (Rs 324.85 cr) has powered the worldwide theatrical sales of Andhadhun to a massive Rs 443.48 cr, taking into account the lifetime non-China overseas total of $3.1 million (Rs 23 cr) and the cumulative Indian gross of Rs 95.63 cr. Now, Andhadhun has emerged as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018, besting Ranveer Singh's smash hit Simmba, and only behind Sanju, and Padmaavat.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures & Matchbox Pictures and distributed internationally by Eros International, Andhadhun also sailed past the $50 million mark from overseas markets and is only the seventh Indian film to achieve the feat after Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Disco Dancer, Baahubali 2, and PK. It must be noted that the overseas total of Andhadhun has outperformed the likes of the overseas total of Andhadhun has now outnumbered the earnings of Padmaavat, Sultan, Sanju, Dhoom 3, and 3 Idiots to name a few.

Sridevi's Mom pulls in Rs 110.94 cr in China from 25 days

Sridevi's revenge thriller Mom, the second Indian film to land in China this year, has pulled in a running total of $16.05 million (Rs 110.94 cr) in 25 days. The film, which burst onto mainland screens on May 10 for the Mother's Day weekend, has managed to find a place at the daily box-office chart even yesterday (4 June) at the eighth position. Currently, the Middle Kingdom ticket window is being dominated by the latest release Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and holdovers such as Aladdin, Detective Pikachu, and the Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize winner Capernaum.

Mom, which fetched Sridevi a posthumous National Award for Best Actor, has become the seventh Indian film to enter the Rs 100 cr club in China after Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Hichki, and Andhadhun.

Rajinikanth's 2.0 secures China release on 12 July

Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0 has been scheduled to hit the mainland screens on 12 July and would be the fourth Indian release in China this year after Andhadhun, Mom, and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, which is all set for release tomorrow (5 June). Directed by Shankar and starring Akshay Kumar in an essential role, 2.0 would be the first ever Indian film from the sci-fi genre to release in China.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 09:44:00 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.