Amyra Dastur joins Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut in cast of Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya

Amyra Dastur, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Prateik Babbar in Manish Tiwary’s Issaq is set to play Rajkummar Rao’s love interest in his upcoming Mental Hai Kya, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Amyra was last seen in a special appearance in Saif Ali Khan’s experimental black comedy Kaalakaandi. She also starred in Jackie Chan’s Indo-Chinese project Kung Fu Yoga alongside Disha Patani and Sonu Sood, but the movie failed to make a mark. While she still hasn't scored her big lead role yet, being cast opposed Rajkumar Rao, who’s on an all-time career high after his critically-acclaimed performances, this might just be her chance to make a lasting impression.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Amyra plays a simple, chirpy girl-next-door and began shooting last week. Most of her scenes are with Rajkummar, which will be filmed in Mumbai”. He also informed that both the lead actors, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao had begun shooting and Rao reportedly got his ears pierced for the movie.

Rao and Ranaut will be seen sharing the screen for the first time since their 2013 hit film Queen. Since then, both the stars have matured a lot as actors and have given stellar performances like Rao in Newton and Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Ranaut also recently made her Cannes debut. With their reputation for nailing challenging and unusual roles, it is only natural that they would be top choices for this psychological thriller. The movie is being directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and has been written by his wife Kanika Dhillon. The movie is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh and is set to release later in 2018.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 13:35 PM