AMMA, led by Mohanlal, slams Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan for quitting films in wake of MeToo movement

In a press conference called by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) secretary Siddique on Monday, the veteran actor criticised Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan for walking out of projects based on just allegations against the directors.

The Women of Cinema Collective (WCC) had organised a press meet on 13 October and spoken about how AMMA was not protecting their interests. The News Minute writes that WCC had also cited examples of how other film fraternities had reacted when their own members were called out by survivors. They also alleged that Dileep, who is an accused in a kidnapping case that took place in 2017, got AMMA's backing while the victim got no support.

Siddiqui said, "They wanted Dileep banned from movies. Who has the rights to deny a person his profession based on allegations? They gave examples of Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. They said the actors decided to walk out of movies. But what they did was wrong. How could they do so based on allegations?"

Following sexual harassment allegations against director Sajid Khan by three women, Akshay had tweeted his decision to cancel any further shoots of Housefull 4 until further investigation. Aamir had announced that he was not going to produce Mogul, scheduled to be directed by Subhash Kapoor, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with an actress who has alleged that Kapoor tried to rape her in 2012.

Siddique said that AMMA will not take Akshay and Aamir's move as an example and deny Dileep job opportunities.

According to the Financial Express, KPAC Lalitha and Baburaj, who were also at the meet, said that attack on AMMA and its president Mohanlal by WCC was uncalled for.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 11:13 AM