Aamir Khan issues statement on #MeToo in India, says Bollywood needs to 'make concrete step towards change'

In light of the MeToo movement in India, actor Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao have issued a statement against the "sexual misconduct" and "predatory behaviour" prevalent in Bollywood.

Posting on Twitter, Khan said that the Aamir Khan Productions "strongly condemns any act of sexual harassment".

He also mentioned, that in the wake of sexual assault allegations being made in Bollywood, it has come to his notice that a film he was a part of involves a person who has been "accused of sexual misconduct". The legal procedure of this case, pertaining to the particular individual was also "in motion".

Considering the present situation, the Aamir Khan Productions has "decided to step away from the film".

Khan further said that it is time for the film industry to "make a concrete step towards change".

The action comes after both Khan and Rao attended a meeting with the members of Producers Guild of India at the Roy Kapoor Films' office in Mumbai.

The meeting was planned to discuss the steps required to make the film industry a safer and healthier place for women.

On Tuesday, the Producers Guild of India lent its support to the #MeToo movement to call out and report incidents of sexual harassment and abuse in showbiz.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 00:05 AM