AMMA defends Mohanlal after WCC slams actor for 'shielding' Dileep: Not right to attack him alone

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on 15 October came out in support of its chief, superstar Mohanlal, who has been slammed by the Women's Collective in Cinema (WCC) over the way a case involving an actress' kidnap case was handled.

AMMA finds it unfair that Mohanlal is being targeted, AMMA treasurer and spokesperson actor Jagdish said in a statement. "Dileep's case is currently in the court and unless the court gives its final ruling, no one can come to a conclusion if he is guilty or not. AMMA has not come to any conclusion if Dileep is innocent or guilty. The decision of the general body which was against the executive committee decision to oust Dileep was based on the legal opinion that AMMA got. So it's not right to attack Mohanlal alone," said Jagdish.

Dileep is an accused in a kidnapping case that took place last year. The actor was in jail for 85 days and is now out on bail.

At a press conference on October 13, WCC, led by actress Revathy, alleged that AMMA had not supported the victim whereas Dileep had got all the backing. Others who took part in the conference included Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambisan and Geetu Mohandas, who had earlier quit from AMMA to protest against the way the actress' kidnapping issue was handled by the actors' body.

AMMA Secretary and veteran actor Siddiq told the media in Kochi on Monday that the allegations levelled by WCC members were baseless. "It's unfortunate that Revathy has not taken part in a single general body meeting for the past 24 years. There is no question of taking back the three WCC members (Rima, Remya and Geetu) because it was they who resigned. If they wish to return, they should come to AMMA," said Siddiq.

Seasoned actress KPAC Lalitha, who was with Siddiq, said it was most unfortunate that the actresses were making a mountain out of a molehill. "All the issues can be easily resolved as everything can be talked out... Rather than washing dirty linen in public, they should have come and spoken their mind in AMMA," said Lalitha. She said it was sad that Mohanlal was being singled out.

Siddiq said the next general body meeting of AMMA would be held on 24 June, 2019, and if a special general body meeting was to be called, then one-third of the members have to give the request in writing.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 16:41 PM