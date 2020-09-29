Amitabh Bachchan returns as host of Kaun Banega Crorepati; Season 12 has COVID-19 precuations in place

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 which went into production earlier this month, has let go of a live audience, in the view COVID-19 precautions

Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered its 12th season on Monday, 29 September, and host Amitabh Bachchan was as crisp as it gets on an opening day. He started the show reciting an excerpt titled, ‘Wapas Aana Padta Hai’ that translates to ‘Making a return is necessary’.

Senior Bachchan also spoke about battling “setbacks” with “comebacks”, in line with the theme of KBC season 12. While KBC was airing, Junior Bachchan was busy promoting the show. He shared the clip of Bachchan narrating ‘Wapas Aana Padta Hai’ on Instagram with the caption, “Bola Bachchan”.

This year, keeping social distancing norms in mind, as a precautionary measure in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has adopted new rules and regulations. This has forced the number of contestants in the ‘fastest finger first’ round to be reduced to eight. As no audience can be seated on the set, the 'audience poll' lifeline has been replaced with 'video a friend' lifeline. The other lifelines, including the '50-50′ option, 'expert advice', remain available. The first episode saw the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Vikas Swarup join the show as an expert.

Aarti Jagtap, an engineering student from Bhopal, was the first contestant of the season. The 20-year-old told Amitabh Bachchan about her family’s struggle during the lockdown period. He was momentarily emotional, later praising Aarti for pursuing her studies even in these conditions. Aarti left the show with prize money of ₹6.4 lakh.

Sonu Kumar Gupta, a service technician from Uttar Pradesh, became the second contestant to join Bachchan on the Hot Seat. He has been playing well and is set to continue to play on today's episode.

Meanwhile, Bachchan had tested COVID-19 positive in July. After being admitted to a hospital for a few weeks, he returned to work completely fit.