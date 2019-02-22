Amitabh Bachchan introduces Mumbai Police's Quick Response Team in a video directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Amitabh Bachchan recently introduced Mumbai Police's special force — Quick Response Team via a short video. The superstar introduced general public to the team which is specifically designed to combat adverse situations that affect the security of the city.

Bachchan, in the video, describes how the personnel were trained by world-class agents. Equipped with state of the art weapons, the Quick Response Team will be ready to tackle any given scenario at hand.

This venture was brought about following the 26/11 terrorist attacks on Mumbai. "The security forces received training to combat such incidents quickly and in an efficient manner," states Bachchan in the video. Currently at more that 5800 views, Mumbai Police's video has gone viral online.

Watch Mr @SrBachchan introducing Quick Response Team of Mumbai Police. Trained and equipped to deal with any adversity and committed to Mumbai’s security 24/7. #MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/gDCjIqFH60 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 22, 2019

These attacks took place in November 2008, when 10 militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamic terrorist outfit based in Pakistan, carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombings, lasting four days across a major part of the city.

The video has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films. Watch the video here.

