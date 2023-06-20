Meghan Markle has been accused of faking several interviews for her axed Archetypes podcast by industry ‘sources’ who claim that the Duchess had staff members on the show conduct interviews with her guests, before audio of her voice was edited into the final episodes. Spotify paid Meghan Markle more than $18 million for her ‘Archetypes’ podcast? Meghan and Harry’s show Archetypes’ fails make profit, Spotify cuts 200 jobs.

The Daily Mail reported that the allegations, which come just days after it was revealed the Sussexes’ $20 million deal with Spotify had been ended in a ‘mutual agreement’, were reported by podcast-focused outlet Podnews. According to the site, ‘multiple sources’ have claimed that ‘some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with questions edited-in afterwards’, although Podnews did not highlight any specific episodes where this might have applied.

The podcast has also been the center of a few controversies, including spreading misinformation on Covid-19 vaccine. The show was also accused of making anti-semitic comments and using racial slurs. Earlier reports claimed that Spotify paid Harry and Markle $25 million for singing for a lucrative audio deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has decided to stop creating shows and writing memoirs that criticize the Royal British family. The abrupt change would prevent further attacks on royal family and avoid revealing additional details about their decision to step back from royal duties.

Amidst divorce rumours, Harry and Meghan also said goodbye to Netflix shows and tell-all memoirs. An Insider told the Sun magazine that the couple has run out of material to discuss, which will be welcomed by the audiences and the audiences too are simply tired of their complaints. And if Prince Harry plans to make a journey back to UK without Meghan Markle, which many British experts are speculating, It’s time he stops disgracing the Royal British family.

(With added inputs from agencies)

