Amid Bhagavad Gita controversy, Christopher Nolan-Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer set to enter the Rs 100 crore club
Christopher Nolan's directorial narrates the magnificent tragic story of the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer
Cinematic genius Christopher Nolan’s latest outing Oppenheimer has turned out to be a winner at the box office. The biographical drama currently stands with a grand total of Rs 91.20 crore and is set to enter the Rs 100 crore club in the coming days.
What’s interesting is despite facing backlash from a certain section of the Indian audience due to the reference of the Bhagavad Gita during a sex scene featuring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh and new competition in the form of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer remained rock-steady at the box office. After Fast X and Mission: Impossible: Death Reckoning Part 1, the Nolan directorial will be the third Hollywood film of 2023 to hit a century at the Indian box office.
Also starring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Tom Conti and Kenneth Branagh, the film narrates the magnificent tragic story of the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (who is known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’).
In the review of Oppenheimer, Firstpost wrote, “While Christopher Nolan has been a master of making every nuance and detail a perfect frame, this outstanding screenplay and cinematic experience has gone to the next level due to the exemplary performances of the ensemble cast. Despite being a 3-hour long film, Oppenheimer is a visual spectacle, which should be seen on the 70 mm screen, especially in the IMAX format.”
