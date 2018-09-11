American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

American country music singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is all set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to a report by Variety, the country star will be the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will take place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records on 20 September.

The list of guest speakers at the unveiling ceremony includes television producer Simon Cowell, who was a judge in the 2005 American Idol season which Underwood won, and country singer Brad Paisley, who has been co-hosting CMA Awards telecast with Carrie for the last 11 years. The two will be joined in emceeing duties by Leron Gubler, president, and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Unlike a lot of other American Idol alumni, Carrie has had the most consistent chart record. Each one of her singles has featured on the top 10 list of the country charts, with most of them bagging the No.1 spot. In her 13-year career, the singer has been awarded seven Grammys, six CMAs, 14 ACMs, and 12 American Music Awards.

Her sixth studio album Cry Pretty is set to release on 14 September. Fox News writes that the musician had recently announced that her Cry Pretty Tour 360 will kick start in May 2019.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 16:17 PM