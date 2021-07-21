Other updates include Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung exiting Your Name adaptation and Anthony Mackie, David Harbour joining Netflix movie We Have a Ghost.

With the pandemic restrictions starting to ease at different parts of the country, the entertainment industry has started to roll out new films and TV shows. Netflix will be debuting a docuseries on landmark moments in sports in August, while Viola Davis has revealed she is working on a memoir that she says will be “straight, no chaser.”

However, American Horror Story has had to pause their production after a positive COVID-19 case, leading several involved in the filming to quarantine.

Here is a round-up of the latest announcements

American Horror Story stalls production

The production on American Horror Story Season 10 has currently been stalled after a positive COVID-19 case, reports Deadline.

The upcoming season, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, will premiere on 25 August. Created by Ryan Murphy, the season will see Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock return along with new cast members including Macaulay Culkin, Neal McDonough and Kaia Gerber.

Netrikann starring Nayanthara to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar



Tamil thriller Netrikann, featuring Nayanthara and directed by Milind Rau, will directly stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. As per reports, the film is an adaptation of the Korean thriller Blind which depicts the story of a visually challenged woman who testifies for a hit-and-run case but is later confronted by the killer.

See the announcement

Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung exits Your Name

Lee Isaac Chung, the filmmaker behind critical hit Minari, will no longer be directing Paramount's live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese anime film Your Name.

According to Deadline, the filmmaker has exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The studio is now actively looking for Chung's replacement and has reached out to several potential suitors.

The film adaptation of Your Name will be produced by filmmaker JJ Abrams via his Bad Robot Productions along with Lindsey Weber and Genki Kawamura, who produced the original.

The anime, which is a sci-fi-infused love story, revolves around a teenage boy and girl from different parts of Japan who discover they can swap bodies.

They also find out that they are separated by time as well as by space, and when a disaster threatens one of their towns, they figure out a way to meet and stop it from happening.

Chung had boarded the project after he won the grand jury and audience awards at Sundance Film Festival last year for his family drama feature Minari.

Netflix announces sports docuseries Untold

Caitlyn Jenner’s reflections about winning an Olympic gold medal, boxer Christy Martin’s fight for her life outside the ring and the infamous “Malice at the Palace” brawl are some of the most controversial sports moments highlighted in a new Netflix docuseries airing next month. The streaming giant announced Tuesday that the series UNTOLD will premiere on 10 August. The five-part docuseries will air weekly with each 80-minute film starting off at a pivotal sports moment before diving deep into the story beyond the headlines. “Sports is a great unifier in our country,” said directors and co-executive producers Chapman Way and Maclain Way in a statement. “It crosses politics. It permeates culture. We’ve tried to separate it as its own industry, but just like art and film, it’s so pervasive it generates a wide discussion amongst people.” The first film focuses on the 2004 melee between the Indiana Pacers and some Detroit Pistons fans when Ron Artest (now named Metta Sandiford-Artest) charged into the stands after a fan threw a drink on him during a nationally televised game at the Palace of Auburn Hills. With never-before-seen footage, the players involved in the brawl explain their roles in one of the NBA’s darkest moments in league history. Jenner won the Olympic decathlon in 1976, but her toughest journey was coming into her own identity. Jenner traces her life with new insight from winning gold, the decision behind transitioning into becoming a transgender woman and her relationship with her children. Known as “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Martin experienced a meteoric high as a trailblazing female boxer but she soon fell from grace into the lows of substance abuse, domestic violence and a brutal attack by her husband/coach. Her film reveals how she has battled back along with additional interviews from Mike Tyson, Laila Ali and her ex-husband, Jim Martin, who was convicted of attempted murder and is speaking publicly for the first time since his imprisonment. The docuseries will tell the story behind a misfit band of UHL hockey players — known as the Trashers — who took orders from the “Mighty Ducks”-obsessed teenage son of an alleged mob boss. The final film will touch on how tennis player Mardy Fish’s struggles with severe anxiety disorder caused him to withdraw minutes before his 2012 U.S. Open match against Roger Federer. The Way Brothers said they want to meet their subjects in each film where their “truth lies and make it as cinematic as possible.” The project will be produced by Propagate, Stardust Frames and The Players’ Tribune. “We chose these stories by asking ourselves this question: ‘Is this the single most important thing that happened in this person’s life?’” said the directors, who created the Netflix docuseries “Wild Wild Country.” “What we’ve found doing documentaries is if you’re sitting down with someone and the event that you are interviewing them about was the most pivotal and important thing that happened to them, you are going to walk away with really fascinating insights into their lives, that have a sense of a narrative built in — a beginning, middle and end.” Viola Davis' memoir to come out in April 2022 Oscar-winner Viola Davis is working on a memoir that she says will be “straight, no chaser.” HarperOne will release Davis’ Finding Me on 19 April, 2022. Davis traces her rise from growing up in poverty and family violence in Rhode Island to becoming one of the world’s most acclaimed actors. She won an Oscar for her starring role in the 2016 film adaptation of August Wilson’s drama Fences, an Emmy for How to Get Away with Murder, and Tonys for Fences and King Hedley II. “I believe that our stories, and the courage to share them, is the most powerful empathetic tool we have,” she said in a statement. “This is my story ... straight no chaser.” Davis’ other credits include the films The Help, last year’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and the upcoming The Suicide Squad. She is also planning to portray Michelle Obama for the Showtime series “First Ladies,” which she will help produce. Finding Me will released in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing. “Viola Davis is a powerful truth-teller — through her work on stage and screen, as well as in her life,” HarperOne president and publisher Judith Curr said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with her on a book that powerfully reveals the risk and danger for a Black woman living in the fullness of her talents and gifts — and the reward and freedom that comes with it.” George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald, Hugh Bonneville cast in Netflix's I Came By 1917 star George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald of Line of Duty fame, and Hugh Bonneville, known for Downton Abbey, have come on board the Netflix thriller feature I Came By. The London-set neo-noir movie will be directed by BAFTA winner Babak Anvari, reported Deadline. I Came By follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite but discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him. Percelle Ascott and Varada Sethu also round out the cast of the film. Anvari will also write the film following his well-received debut with the Persian-language "Under The Shadow" and his English debut in the psychological horror "Wounds", starring Dakota Johnson. Namsi Khan will serve as co-writer on the film. Kit Fraser will serve as cinematographer on the filmmaker's new project. The film will shoot on location in the UK and will be released on Netflix in 2022 Anthony Mackie, David Harbour to lead We Have a Ghost at Netflix Hollywood actors Anthony Mackie and David Harbour will feature in an upcoming Netflix family adventure film. Titled We Have a Ghost, the movie will be written and directed by Christopher Landon, known for directing multiple Paranormal Activity movies. The film's cast also includes Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Erica Ash, Isabella Russo, Niles Fitch, Faith Ford and Steve Coulter, reported Deadline. The story follows Kevin, who finds a ghost named Ernest haunting his new home. "Kevin subsequently becomes an overnight social media sensation, along with his family. But when he and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of the latter’s past, they become targets of the CIA," the official plotline reads. Landon is penning the script, based on Geoff Manaugh’s short story, Ernest. Dan Halsted will produce the project, alongside Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner. Landon, John Fischer, Geoff Manaugh, Korey Budd and Nathan Miller will serve as executive producers

Laura Pausini to headline Amazon Studios' Italian original movie

Popstar Laura Pausini is set to headline an upcoming Italian original movie for Amazon Studios. The untitled movie project is based on an original idea by Pausini and the script has been penned by Ivan Cotroneo and Monica Rametta, Amazon said in a press release. Cotroneo, known for movies such as I Am Love, Kryptonite! and Loose Cannons, will direct the movie. Pausini, one of the most highly regarded Italian artists in the world with over, has sold over 70 million albums worldwide. Out of her 13 albums, her 2006 record Escucha had bagged a Grammy Award for the Best Latin Pop Album. She recently collaborated with songwriter Diane Warren for the song Io Si (Seen) which won Best Original Song in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes, and was the first woman in the history of Italian music to be nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Original Song. The plot details have been kept under wraps but Amazon said that the movie will showcase Pausini’s love for cinema, and unveils her true soul to the audience through exclusive never-before-seen glimpses of her private and professional life. The audiences will also get to discover the new unknown aspects of Pausini's personality and of her world through the movie, which will be produced by Endemol Shine Italy. "I had been receiving offers for film projects for some time, but I couldn't find anything that was special enough to devote my time and energy to," Pausini said. "I didn't feel any urgency to tell my story, and I was looking for an innovative script," she added. The 47-year-old singer said she met the executives of Amazon Studios in February 2020 and found an important story that was worth sharing with the world. "I am happy they immediately supported my artistic idea with enthusiasm. We will try to tell this story in the way I feel is the sincerest, as I have always been doing with music, this time with all my passion for cinema. "Shortly before the Golden Globe victory, I started working with an Italian author and director that I really respect, and our collaboration generated this madness I am preparing to face with great dedication and that I am sure will amaze even those who think they know me well," Pausini added. Georgia Brown, Head of European Amazon Originals at Amazon Studios, welcomed the Italian star to the Amazon family, hailing her as an extraordinary artist who is loved and celebrated around the world. "This Italian Amazon Original Movie is a truly innovative project and we’re delighted to be working with trail-blazing creators to create a compelling, unique story for our customers. We look forward to enchanting Prime Video audiences around the world with Laura’s incredible story," she added. The still-untitled film has started shooting and will be released on streaming service Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

(With agency inputs)