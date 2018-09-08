Alia Bhatt undergoes Kathak training under Pandit Birju Maharaj for Kalank duet with Madhuri Dixit

Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank sharing screen space with the likes of Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan, is reportedly undergoing rigorous hours of training in Kathak for a dance sequence in the film, DNA reports.

An elaborate dance number will be shot where Alia Bhatt will be seen matching steps with Madhuri Dixit in the film, a source informed the publication. The song will be a classical number to fit into the era that Kalank is set in.

While Madhuri is a trained Kathak dancer, Alia is reportedly training to pick up the mudras. The Raazi actress, despite having been learning Kathak for a year, is being trained relentlessly for two-and-a-half months as dance is integral to her role, the source further said.

Pandit Birju Maharaj, who is Madhuri's guru and has choreographed her numbers like 'Kaahe Chede' (Devdas, 2002) and 'Jagaave Saari Raina' (Dedh Ishqiya, 2014), trained Alia for a few days. While the actress is currently shooting for Brahmastra, she is scheduled to film the song right after her return to India.

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur are also part of the film, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on 19 April, 2019.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 10:18 AM