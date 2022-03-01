The Batman, Bachchhan Paandey, Jhund, RRR: Here's a list of theatrical releases in March 2022
Other theatrical releases in March 2022 include Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files among others.
With the third wave of coronavirus receding, a slew of theatrical releases are set for March this year. After the success of films such as Sooryavanshi, Pushpa: The Rise and Gangubai Kathiwadi in recent months, cinemagoers and distributors are hoping that the film industry bounces back on its feet, with some high-profile releases lined up this month.
From Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman to Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, here is a list of theatrical releases for March 2022:
The Batman- 4 March
Matt Reeves' film sees Pattison portray the caped crusader in a dark and gritty drama. The Batman follows Pattison’s character as he tries to solve a spate of murders, which force him to confront the corruption in Gotham City and his family’s role in the same. The film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.
Jhund- 4 March
This sports drama stars Amitabh Bachchan as a retired professor who encourages a group of slum children to follow their dreams and create a soccer team.
Toolsidas Junior- 4 March
This humorous sports film features Sanjay Dutt and the late Rajiv Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a father-son relationship amidst a snooker tournament.
Radhe Shyam -11 March
The much-hyped Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer is set to hit theatres this month. The romantic drama was earlier scheduled to be released in January, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kashmir Files - 11 March
The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial boasts of a stellar star cast including Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar. The film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.
James-17 March
The last film of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar will hit theatres on the actor’s birth anniversary. The film sees Rajkumar essay the role of a soldier.
Bachchhan Paandey-18 March
Akshay Kumar is looking for another successful box office outing after his super-successful Sooryavanshi last year. Bachchhan Paandey, which features Kumar as the titular character, also stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.
King Richard- 25 March
Will Smith makes a comeback with this biographical sports drama centred around Richard Williams, the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams.
