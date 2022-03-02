'It gives me the strength to keep doing what I am doing': Alia Bhatt on the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt who turns a year older on 15 March has a lot to celebrate this year. Her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is being lauded to the skies, and beyond.

Alia has received congratulatory calls from practically the who’s- who of the film industry including Vidya Balan, who many felt was the right fit for Gangubai’s role, and told Sanjay Leela Bhansali as much. But even Vidya Balan thinks no one could have played Gangubai like Alia did.

“What can I say? It’s very humbling, very encouraging. It gives me the strength to keep doing what I am doing,” says Alia during an interview with me.

She now confesses to being totally exhausted after the process of performing in and promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“I need a break. And there is my birthday coming up. So I will be vacationing somewhere…I can’t tell you where right now. But I see a lot of blue water,” she reveals with a laugh.

Do we also see someone whose name begins with the letter ‘R’ with her in this watery paradise?