Alia Bhatt launches her own YouTube channel, will provide sneak peek into life as a Bollywood actress

Alia Bhatt is venturing into the digital space with her own YouTube channel that will provide a sneak peek into her life as a Bollywood actress. She made the announcement on Twitter.

In the announcement video, Alia said that she intends to engage with her fans through not only tweets and pictures but also using the video format. Unlike Instagram, where a carefully curated set of images are posted, the channel will dive deep into the process that goes behind getting ready for photoshoots and films, she added.

She further stated that she will share videos of her workout and fitness routine, along with her diet and how she alters them as per a film's requirement. She will also speak about topics that she is passionate about.

Check out her announcement video here

Something new, something fun, something on YouTube 🌞📽 https://t.co/rKULIR7zIj — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 26, 2019

The actress is quite active across all social media platforms and has over 19 million followers on Twitter and 34.2 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Alia last appeared in Kalank. Also starring Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. The film also received underwhelming reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Alia has several movies lined up for the coming year, including SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sadak 2, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Salman Khan-starrer Inshallah and Karan Johar's Takht.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 17:26:30 IST