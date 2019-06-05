Sadak 2: Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand, Priyanka Bose join Sanjay Dutt, Alia in Mahesh Bhatt's film

Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday announced that actors Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose have boarded the cast of Sadak 2.

The film is a sequel to the 1991 original, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt. Both the actors are returning for the follow-up, alongside new additions -- Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Pooja took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the three actors.

Check out her tweet:

And the three that do,are not only only actors I admire greatly but some of favourite people as well! Rare combination that! Can’t wait to start work with them 🖤 #Sadak2 @Jisshusengupta @priyankabose20 #AkshayAnand @MaheshNBhatt @VisheshFilms https://t.co/TM6vruc4UD — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 4, 2019

The actor-filmmaker also shared a photo of the film's script that her father Mahesh Bhatt presented to Jishu which also featured a special message from him. "Indeed there is," Pooja captioned the post.

My father’s special message to @Jisshusengupta which he imprinted in his trademark ‘capital’ scrawl, on the script of #Sadak2 “In the heart of darkness there is light”. Indeed there is 🖤 @MaheshNBhatt pic.twitter.com/TclghBbCl2 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 4, 2019

Vishesh Films also took to its official twitter account to welcome the actors on the board. Check out the tweet here:

Intense times to come! @Jisshusengupta embarks on the journey of #Sadak2 & @MaheshNBhatt is all heart!@aliaa08 #AdityaRoyKapur @duttsanjay @PoojaB1972 #MukeshBhatt @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/7SVUEI3Xn2 — Vishesh Films (@VisheshFilms) June 4, 2019

Mahesh, who also helmed the original film, is returning to the director's chair after almost two decades with the film.

It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia. His last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos.

Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on 10 July, 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 12:29:52 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.