Ali Fazal goes back to school, shoots Prassthanam song with Amyra Dastur in La Martiniere College, Lucknow

Lucknow: Actor Ali Fazal went back to his school in Lucknow, The La Martiniere College, to shoot for a song and dance sequence with co-star Amyra Dastur for his upcoming film Prassthanam.

"Going back to school was a flood of emotions. For anyone their school and any educational system will bring back millions of memories. And to now go there as a working individual and to shoot there for a film is almost unreal," Ali said in a statement.

The actor added, "It was a great experience, the school hasn't changed at all. I loved every bit of La Martiniere, the Royal structure, the teachers, the culture it represented."

Prassthanam also stars Sanjay Dutt and Satyajeet Dubey. The film is directed by Indian-American director Deva Katta, who has been roped in to co-direct Sivagami, the Netflix show based on the prequel book The Rise of Sivagami along with SS Rajamouli.

Ali will also be seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is a sequel to the Abhay Deol and Diana Penty-starrer Happy Bhag Jayegi, which released in 2016.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 13:31 PM