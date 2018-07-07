Aladdin's live action remake to feature Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith in lead roles

Similar to its animated predecessor, Aladdin's musical adaptation follows the story of the Arabic folktale Aladdin and the Magic Lamp from the book of One Thousand and One Nights. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Mena Massoud will feature in the title role, alongside Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie. The 2019 fantasy film will not only have the original classic tunes of its 1992 predecessor, but also new music from composer Alan Menken states Hollywood Reporter.

The main star cast is said to be accompanied by Marwan Kenzari who will be playing the role of Jafar, Billy Magnussen will be seen as Prince Anders and Navid Negahban portraying the Sultan. Although Nasim Pedrad's character as Dalia did not appear in the animated original, she is said to serve as Jasmine's confidante in the 2019 version.

Disney received backlash for its casting decisions even after making their intentions clear to accurately honor and portray the culture of the film throughout their search for a diverse cast.

Following Dumbo's release in March, Aladdin will hit the screens on 24 May, 2019. Disney had swap its release with the original date set for Star Wars: Episode IX, which is now going to premiere in December 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 14:18 PM