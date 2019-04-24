Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: 'I'm strict but don't humiliate anyone,' PM tells actor

In what is being termed as a 'apolitical' conversation, actor Akshay Kumar interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, touching upon his early life, ambitions, and family.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar’s interaction at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in Delhi. https://t.co/5FodYsR4ZN

When asked if he ever wanted to become prime minister, Modi said it was something he had never considered: "If I had landed a good job, I'm sure my mother would celebrate. We were a humble family, and a good profession would have suited our needs. In fact, I find it quite unnatural that I'm within the political milieu so intricately now." Kumar confessed that he always wanted to be a martial arts teacher and instead, now he is an actor, to which Modi stated that his journey was quite similar. Modi stated, he had always wanted to work for the army.

Do you ever wonder whether PM Modi manages to laugh during the heat of the election campaign? You’ll get the answer tomorrow at 9am @ANI, in an informal and non-political conversation that I got the chance to do with @narendramodi ji. Do watch! pic.twitter.com/pczNar7k3A — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019

Modi told the actor that he has never had the opportunity to express his anger, if any. He said he would often pen down the instances and try and analyse the situation later. "I'm strict but don't humiliate anyone," asserted the BJP leader.

On being asked he wanted to keep ties with his family, Modi stated that he abandoned his personal life long ago. Ruminating over his past, he said that his mother used to live with him initially, but the distance kept growing as he worked towards advancing his political career.

Following this, Kumar spoke about meeting Modi back when he was the chief minister of Gujarat and mentioned how he would share several anecdotes with him. Modi said he used to find ways to break the monotony back in the day, however, now, since he holds a position which is extremely exposed to the media, he fears his statements might be taken out of context.

While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi . Watch it at 9AM tomorrow via @ANI for some lesser known facts about him! pic.twitter.com/Owji9xL9zn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019

Modi recounted walking out of a meeting with Ghulam Nabi Azad which evoked a multitude of reactions since they belonged to different parties. Azad, according to Modi, told reporters that they were still like a family despite being political rivals. "Mamata didi still selects couple of kurtas for me personally every year and sends it over," Modi added. Once he became the chief minister of Gujarat, he began earning a regular salary. On the completion of his term, Modi wanted to give the money away as he considered it unnecessary. However, his advisers apparently asked him not to let go of his entire finance especially since the money would help him in fight the court cases against him at the time. Modi stated that he is aware of what's making news on social media. He jokingly added that he is well aware of Twinkle Khanna's angry tweets about him in the past. Khanna, too, acknowledged his reference with a tweet:

I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work 🙏 https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 11:36:28 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.