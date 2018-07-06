Watch: Gold song 'Naino Ne Baandhi' revolves around Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy's on-screen romance

The first song from Reema Kagti's Gold, 'Naino Ne Baandhi' establishes Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy's on-screen romance. The video of this Arko composition follows the couple as they go about their life in Kolkata in the 1940s. Singer Yasser Desai effectively brings Arko's words to life with his melodious voice.

In Gold, Kumar essays the role of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing hockey for an independent India. And then comes his resolve to make a team that is free from the clutches of the British but is free in every sense of the word. Roy, who is making her Bollywood debut plays the loyal wife who is by her husband's side through all the ups and downs. The song too, revolves around their marriage which is marked by small arguments and intense moments. Kumar looks convincing as a Bengali alongside Roy, who is originally from the state.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Gold is written and directed by Reema Kagti. The film is slated to release on Independence Day, 15 August 2018. It will also go head to head with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 18:27 PM