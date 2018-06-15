Gold teaser: Akshay Kumar sports drama shows one man's determination to challenge British Raj

The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy starrer Gold was released on 15 June. The historical sports drama, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, will take the audience back to an era where Indians were still under the rule of the British. Inspired by true events, Kumar plays a fervent patriot and hockey player.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.

The teaser begins with the words "Please stand for the national anthem" flashing on the screen, which are then replaced by the Union Jack and the British national anthem playing in the background. The teaser then asks audience how it made them feel, followed by, "For 200 years we stood up for the British national anthem, until, one man's dream, made the British stand up for our anthem." It goes on to inform the audience about one man who had a revolutionary dream that drove the British to stand up for the Indian anthem. Kumar also thanked fans and followers for the overwhelming response.

The teaser does not fail to rouse the inner patriot in all of us. Directed by Reema Kagti who had also directed Talaash, Gold will release on 15 August.

Watch the teaser here.



Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 19:58 PM