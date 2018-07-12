Watch: Gold song 'Chad Gayi Hai' shows Akshay Kumar dancing unabashedly as Mouni Roy watches on

Reema Kagti's upcoming film Gold is based on the true story of the victory of India's first independent hockey team. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Tapan Das, an assistant manager who, in 1936, dreamt of forming a team for an independent India, and not under the British Raj.

The latest song 'Chad Gayi Hai' from the OST of Gold shows a rather comical situation when Tapan Das gets drunk at a celebration party during the 1948 Olympics. In the very beginning of the song, it is shown that something has been added to a bottle of liquor that is then passed on to Das, who is asked to entertain the audience.

We then see Das dancing unabashedly, jumping and pouncing on people, thereby causing embarrassment to his wife, played by Mouni Roy, as well as the players of the Indian Hockey Team.

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar and composed by Sachin-Jigar, 'Chad Gayi Hai' is a funny number that shows a Bengali man singing and dancing to Punjabi tunes. Akshay Kumar hits the spot with his drunken dancing. The lyrics have been penned by Vayu.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Gold is written and directed by Reema Kagti. The film is slated to release on Independence Day, 15 August 2018.

Watch the song here:



