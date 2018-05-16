Aamir Khan may take sabbatical from films post Thugs of Hindostan; Mahabharata likely to get delayed

Aamir Khan is known to be super-selective about his projects and does not shy away from taking long breaks between them. His cinematic acumen is known and applauded far and wide.

However, the actor may soon take a hiatus from Hindi filmdom after the release of his much-awaited Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan.

DNA reports that Aamir is planning to take a break before he ventures into his next film project. He reportedly wants to channelise his creative energies into his other endeavours like his TV show Satyamev Jayate and social initiatives, along with his filmmaker-wife Kiran Rao, for Paani Foundation.

Aamir is known for his meticulous approach towards each of his film, regardless of whether he is working in the capacity of an actor, producer or director.

It was also reported that the Dhoom 3 actor had recently walked out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic Salute, which is now likely to star Shah Rukh Khan. It was also speculated that he did not give a nod to the Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul which was earlier slated to star Akshay Kumar. Then it was reported that Aamir will not star in the film, but will bankroll the project.

Amid all these conjectures around his upcoming projects, the most ambitious one happens to be the magnum opus Mahabharata directed by Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli. However, the DNA report claims that he is still in two minds about the rather astronomically priced project.

He will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in his next. Directed by Tashan helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is touted to be an adventure flick set in the year 1790 with the actors doing some serious action.

