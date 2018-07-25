Ghar Layenge Gold: Daler Mehndi's song from Akshay Kumar-starrer is the anthem every sports drama needs

Composed by Sachin - Jigar and sung by Daler Mehndi, 'Ghar Layenge Gold' is the new song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Gold's soundtrack. Accompanied by a video, it touches upon the film’s focal point of Akshay Kumar’s hustle to achieve the Olympic dream. The patriotic lyrics have been penned down by Javed Akhtar and Mehndi does complete justice to the energetic track with his high pitched voice.

Gold is a sports drama based on Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936 and his resolution to make a hockey team that doesn't live under the aegis of British Raj but is an independent team of a free country. The story revolves around the Indian hockey team's journey of winning the first Olympic gold and promises to take the audience back to the “golden era.”

Daler Mehndi tweeted, “My India is incredible. It is my humble request to all my fellow citizens to rise above religion, caste, politics and make India Gold. Thank you Akshay Kumar, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Sachin-Jigar for giving me and all of India this beautiful gift of Gold.”

My India is Incredible .It is my Humble request to all my fellow citizens to rise above religion ,caste , politics & make India Gold.Thank you @akshaykumar @Javedakhtarjadu @FarOutAkhtar @SachinJigarLive for giving me and all of India this beautiful gift of Gold#GharLayengeGold — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) July 20, 2018

Replying to his tweet, Farhan Akhtar praised Mehndi and commended his voice and said that it is always a pleasure to hear Daler’s voice.

.@dalermehndi Always a pleasure to hear your voice and associate with your incredible talent.. thank you for taking the chant of #GharLayengeGold to the audience.. https://t.co/wfjdmoGjFY — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 22, 2018

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Gold is written and directed by Reema Kagti and slated to release on Independence Day, 15 August 2018.

