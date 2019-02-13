Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta put out video of wedding invitation offered to the deity at Siddhivinayak Temple

The Ambanis ended 2018 on a high note with the wedding of their daughter Isha to Anand Piramal, son of Ajay and Swati Piramal. The new year will now see the wedding of their eldest son, Akash, to his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta.

Akash and Shloka, who are all set to tie the knot in March, have released a video of their wedding invitation which was offered to the deity at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday. Mukesh Ambani, his wife Neeta Ambani and son Anant Ambani were all seen at the temple to offer prayers and unveil the wedding invitation card.

Akash will marry Shloka, the youngest of three children of diamantaire Russell Mehta and his wife Mona Mehta, in the second week of March, according to reports. Akash had proposed to Shloka couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. The two even performed together at his sister Isha Ambani's sangeet ceremony last year.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 21:56:13 IST